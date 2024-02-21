trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723503
Raashii Khanna Is All Set To Rule The Screens In 'Yodha' Alongside Sidharth Malhotra

Collaborating with stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii's journey exemplifies her versatility and talent, solidifying her position as a rising star in the Indian film industry. 

New Delhi: Renowned for her impactful roles in both South Indian and Hindi cinema, Multilingual Marvel Raashii Khanna's ascent to nationwide acclaim continues with her compelling performance in the upcoming Hindi action thriller, "Yodha." Collaborating with stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii's journey exemplifies her versatility and talent, solidifying her position as a rising star in the Indian film industry.

In "Yodha," slated for release on March 15th, Raashii's portrayal promises to be a highlight, as evidenced by the gripping teaser where her character confronts the intense situation of a plane hijack. This marks yet another milestone in her career, following notable performances in "Thiruchitrabalam" and "Sardar."

Having shared screen space with esteemed actors like Dhanush  Ajay Devgunand Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna's presence commands attention. Her ability to seamlessly transition between languages and genres underscores her versatility and widespread appeal.

As audiences eagerly anticipate the release of "Yodha," Raashii's trajectory only continues to soar. With her next projects including "Sabarmati Report" and "#TME," alongside Vikrant Massey, the actress is poised to solidify her position as a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry. Raashii recently wrapped up filming for "#TME" and shared her excitement about it on Instagram. 

