Radhe Box Office collection: Salman Khan starrer earns THIS much in overseas market

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited film `Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai` co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 13, this year.

The movie released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on Eid. The action flick directed by Prabhudeva was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

However, the makers were hoping to earn a good collection in the overseas market.

According to the website Box Office India, the response towards Radhe in the overseas market is 40% down from Salman's previous Eid release 'Bharat' in 2019. In Australia, the figures were calculated to be in the range of $60-70k, considering that 'Bharat' had accumulated $110k plus on its opening in the country.

In its Box Office report, Radhe did not perform that well in the UAE where it was hoping to get numbers owing to the festival of Eid. However, there still might be hope if the weekend collections in the Gulf rise.

In Western countries such as the USA, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' performed underwhelmingly and the figures are calculated to be around $40k. Similarly, in Australia, the collection is expected to be a disappointing $50k.

The film has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Megha Akash in lead roles. It is available on ZEE5 with ZEE`s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the ZEE5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.