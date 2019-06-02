Raghava Lawrence back on board as director of 'Laxmmi Bomb'

close

Raghava Lawrence

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who had opted out of directing Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' after he felt disrespected, on Saturday withdrew his decision after all the issues were sorted

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who had opted out of directing Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' after he felt disrespected, on Saturday withdrew his decision after all the issues were sorted

Lawrence took to twitter to announce that he's back on board as director of 'Laxmmi Bomb', a remake of his own Tamil blockbuster 'Kanchana'.

"I am back on board as a director of 'Laxmmi Bomb'. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar sir to understand my feelings and sorting all issues. Another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect," Lawrence said.

He added that he's really happy to be part of the project again.

In May, Lawrence chose to exit after the makers unveiled the film's first look without his knowledge. In a statement, he said he can't be part of the project as he felt "disrespected" and "disappointed".

He even asked the makers to find a replacement for him and said that he will hand over the script to Akshay.

In 'Laxmmi Bomb', Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. Kiara Advani has been signed as the leading lady.

