New Delhi: We are told Raj Kundra, known for his promising debut in UT69, has given his nod for his next film a new cinematic adventure alongside a distinguished director and seasoned producer. This time, the debutant actor is set to unveil a different facet of his talent in an upcoming action-packed thriller.

Having earned acclaim for his debut performance, Kundra's acting finesse in his biopic garnered praise from both audiences and critics. Insiders reveal that the collaboration features a high-profile director and a seasoned producer, signaling the inception of a project with significant magnitude. While the details of this exciting venture are eagerly awaited, we hear the involvement of other renowned actors, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Sources reveal, "Raj Kundra came as surprise with his UT 69 debut and it would be interesting to see him in an action thriller. He will be playing a lead! The action-packed thriller, produced by a seasoned filmmaker, is gearing up for its Mumbai shoot this April. Kundra is set to undergo intense training, ensuring he transforms into the formidable character that will take audiences on a thrilling ride filled with suspense, skill, and adrenaline-fueled action."

As reports circulate about the shoot commencing this year, the buzz is this ensemble cast are getting into training soon for the action thriller as the director wants perfection on set. Stay tuned for further updates on this untitled project that promises to be an enthralling experience in the ever-evolving world of cinema.