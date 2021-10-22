Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shares stunning photo with Jacqueline Fernandez, wraps up Ooty schedule

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the wrap-up of Ooty schedule for his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a beautiful picture with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "In the photo - or in life - there`s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds.

Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin."

Apart from Akshay, Jacqueline, and Satyadev, 'Ram Setu' also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role.

It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2022.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.