हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shares stunning photo with Jacqueline Fernandez, wraps up Ooty schedule

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2022.

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shares stunning photo with Jacqueline Fernandez, wraps up Ooty schedule
Film still

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the wrap-up of Ooty schedule for his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a beautiful picture with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "In the photo - or in life - there`s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. 

Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin."

Apart from Akshay, Jacqueline, and Satyadev, 'Ram Setu' also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role.

It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2022.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarRam SetuRam Setu photoRam Setu filmNushrratt Bharuccha
Next
Story

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to be out on November 25 in theatres

Must Watch

PT9M14S

Badhir News: Weapons are not laid as long as the war is going on, says PM Modi