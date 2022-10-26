Ram Setu becomes Akshay Kumar's highest-opening film of the year, earns THIS MUCH on Day 1

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Ram Setu has finally released in theatres on October 25. The film had a good start at the box office as it collected Rs 15 crore nett on its first day. As per a report by Box Office India, Ram Setu saw a decent opening of Rs 15 crore which is the second best for a Hindi film this year after Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’.

Box Office India report also said that the collections of the film are due to the Diwali holiday period. “The film has seen the usual Diwali trend where mass centres outperform the bigger multiplexes and this trend should continue over the holiday period but the real victory is if it can hold post the holiday period,” it said.

While the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it performed fairly well at the box office on Day 1. The collection of the film are almost double that of Akshay Kumar’s last theatrical release ‘Raksha Bandhan’ which collected around Rs 8 crore on its first day.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar as archaeologist Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha who must find out whether Ram Setu, the bridge between India and Sri Lanka described in Valmiki’s Ramayana, is a man-made structure or not. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as environmentalist named Dr Sandra. Nushrrat Bharuccha and Satya Dev also play pivotal roles in the film.

With this, Ram Setu has turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s best opening film after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan failed to bring audiences to the theatres. The film clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Thank God’.