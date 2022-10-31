topStories
Ram Setu collections: Akshay Kumar's action-adventure collects Rs 56 crore on Box Office

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary 'Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Ram Setu', which had a grand Diwali release, saw a good opening and collected over Rs 15 crore on the first day. While it has witnessed a slight decrease in the collection, the film has managed to easily sail across the Rs 50 crore in less than a week of its release. On Sunday, 'Ram Setu' collected around Rs 7.25 crore at the ticket window taking its total collection to Rs 56 crore on the Box Office. 

Released on October 25, 'Ram Setu' clashed with Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' on the ticket window. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box-office numbers for 'Ram Setu'. Take a look at at the day-wise collections of the film. 

Day 1: Rs 15.25 cr
Day 2: Rs 11.40 cr
Day 3: Rs 8.75 cr
Day 4: Rs 6.05 cr
Day 5: Rs 7:30 cr
Day 6: Rs 7.25 cr

Total: Rs 56 crore

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary 'Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Apart from Akshay, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in key roles.

 

