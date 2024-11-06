New Delhi: Ending days of speculation, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's epic tale of Ramayana has officially been announced. This epic adaptation brings to life one of India’s most cherished tales with unmatched scale and visionary storytelling. It has been produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, which has been involved in some of Hollywood’s biggest projects, including Dune and Inception, as well as recent hits like The Garfield Movie. Additionally, he also announced Angry Birds 3.

Taking to social media, Namit Malhotra unveiled a poster and shared, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world.

Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…

Part 1 in Diwali 2026

and

Part 2 in Diwali 2027

From our entire Ramayana Family”

Although officially, the cast has not been revealed, on-set pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and South actress Sai Pallavi gave away about them playing the lead roles in this epic saga.

Mark your calendars for Diwali 2026 and 2027 as Ramayana part one and two India’s biggest film, sets out to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.