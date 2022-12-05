Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ becomes most-watched film on Disney+Hotstar

Mumbai: The Astraverse had fans riveted to the screen when the blockbuster film in Hindi, 'Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva' hit the theatres this year. The action-adventure fantasy film continued to delight the fans when it was released on Disney+ Hotstar and became the most watched film on the streaming platform in India to date based on hours streamed in the first ten days.

Viewers can’t seem to get enough of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial as they continue to watch the cinematic spectacle in a language of their choice on the platform. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus, the film features an ensemble cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, "Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva has been a game changer in more ways than one. Not only has the film won hearts across the globe, it continues to be a fan favorite with many watching it over and over again on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has created history and we are elated to have successfully taken this visual spectacle to viewers across the world."

Director Ayan Mukerji, mastermind behind the Astraverse said, “After a successful box office run, I am extremely excited by, and grateful for, the response to Brahmāstra’s digital premier on Disney+ Hotstar. The long journey and the efforts of the whole team on ‘Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva’ can now be put at ease. I thank all the viewers, our fans and supporters for tuning in and discovering the Astraverse.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, helming Shiva’s role, said “I am overjoyed with the response received for Brahmāstra: Part One in theaters, and now on Disney+ Hotstar. This film was a dream project for all of us, and moreover for Ayan Mukerji, who worked on it for a decade. On behalf of the entire Team of Brahmāstra, I would like to thank all the fans for supporting the film.”