Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dapper In Animal New Poster, Film Teaser To Be Dropped On His 41st Birthday

New Delhi: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime-drama 'Animal' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. In the latest, it has been revealed that the makers are all set to unveil the first official teaser of the film on September 28, 2023. The day coincides with protagonist Ranbir Kapoor's birthday as he will turn 41 in the coming days.

Confirming the news on his X, (formerly Twitter) handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' TEASER DROPS ON 28 SEPT… Team #Animal will unveil #AnimalTeaser on 28 Sept 2023 [#RanbirKapoor’s birthday]… Directed by #SandeepReddyVanga, the film arrives in *cinemas* on 1 Dec 2023. Will release in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam. #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

Along with the teaser announcement, Taran also dropped the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from the film. In the poster, the B-Town heartthrob is seen exuding his swag and looking all dapper. Ranbir is seen in a blue suit, heavy beard, long locks, and donning sunnies. He is seen with a cigarette and holding a lighter in the poster.

As soon as Ranbir's poster from the film was shared, his fans chimed in the comment section and wished the actor for his upcoming venture.

Until now, several photos from the sets have found their way to the internet. Last year in April, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted shooting for the film in Manali and their first look had gone viral on the internet. The actors were dressed up in ethnic attire and were seen guarded by security staff. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set, Rashmika was seen in a red and white saree. Take a look:

While nothing is confirmed as of now, several reports have stated that 'Animal' will revolve around the troubled relationship between a young man and his father. The buzz is that Ranbir will be essaying a dark and intense character in the film. The Hindi-language crime drama is slated for release on August 11, 2023.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra was the first choice as the leading lady for the film. However, the actress backed out of the project after which the makers roped in Rashmika Mandanna to take the role. Parineeti was supposed to play Ranbir's wife in the film. However, she exited the project to feature in Imtiaz Ali's next titled 'Chamkila'.