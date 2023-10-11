trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673768
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANIMAL

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Lock Lips In Animal Song Poster, Fans Hail HOT Chemistry

Helmed by 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' features an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Lock Lips In Animal Song Poster, Fans Hail HOT Chemistry

New Delhi: The makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, dropped a new poster from the song 'Hua Main'. The poster shows the lead actors - Ranbir and Mandanna sitting in a cockpit and locking their lips while flying over snow-clad mountains. 

Rashmika too shared the song poster on Instagram and captioned it writing, ""Hua main Out tomorrow..this song is And I personally love it in all the versions..Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam .. #HuaMain #Ammayi #Neevaadi #OhBhaale #Pennaale #AnimalTheFilm."

The passionate poster from the song 'Hua Main' shows the romantic chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna and her co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking of the film 'Animal', the film is billed as a gangster drama and is slated for release on December 1, 2023, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. On September 28, the makers dropped the first teaser of the film giving an insight into lead actor Ranbir's character in the film.

Earlier, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had promised to present Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. And Voila! Ranbir Kapoor, who has been best known for his lover boy image, is seen unleashing his mass side in this gangster-drama. He is seen portraying a much darker role in this out-an-out action flick and is all set to rule the cinemas with his baddy avatar.  

The teaser offers glimpses into Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna's love story, followed by a strained father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. It also shows Ranbir going to any length to protect his family. The power-packed, high-octane action sequences and intriguing background music raise the excitement among the viewers. 

 

ANIMAL PRE-TEASER DROPPED

 


Earlier, the makers had unveiled the pre-teaser of the film. The 50-second long clip showed Ranbir Kapoor in full action mode. The actor is seen using an axe to kill several people, who were all dressed up in similar attire, wearing golden skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. 



RANBIR KAPOOR'S LOOK IN ANIMAL
 

In the pre-teaser of 'Animal', lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting long hair and scars on his face. He wore a white kurta, dhoti and sneakers in the clip. He was seen lighting a cigarette. The actor only revealed only a partial side of his face in the teaser. Makers have also unveiled the first look of all the other lead cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

 

 

SANDEEP REDDY'S ANIMAL
 

Helmed by 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' features an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film is billed as a gangster drama and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. 'Animal' will face a big Box Office clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!