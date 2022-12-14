Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ first poster out- SEE PIC

New Delhi: After finally revealing the much-awaited title of the film, Luv Ranjan has just released the first poster of Ranbir- Shraddha starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. The mischievous and melodramatic expressions on Ranbir and Shraddha’s face in the poster compliments the film’s title “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”. Their crackling chemistry comes as a mint to our eyes and makes us impatient to see them light up the big screen. The title announcement video which was released earlier today gave a sneak-peek into the zany world of the film and got the audience super excited. Now the poster has definitely raised our expectations a notch higher.

With cute and bubbly Jhooti and the charming Makkar, Luv Ranjan has once again created a fresh and entertaining world, where romance takes an interesting perspective and gets you smiling from the word go.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

See the poster

Earlier, makers had released the initials of the film TJMM and asked the fans to guess it. Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt has a hilarious take on the same when she reshared the story on her Instagram. “Tingle jingle mingle mingle?,” she guessed with a confused emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Animal’ alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna.