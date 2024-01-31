trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716169
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

Ranbir Kapoor Visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office Ahead Of Epic Saga 'Love & War' Shoot

The filmmaker has got the biggest casting coup on board with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and has unveiled a title poster that features the handwritten signature of the lead cast. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor Visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office Ahead Of Epic Saga 'Love & War' Shoot Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On January 24th, 2024, the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised everyone by announcing his next cinematic spectacle 'Love & War'. The filmmaker has got the biggest casting coup on board with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and has unveiled a title poster that features the handwritten signature of the lead cast.

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the grand announcement of the epic saga, the excitement among the masses has been palpable and they're excited to watch the massive combination of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor, that is announced for a grand theatrical release on Christmas 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following the grand announcement of the film, the fans and the audiences were waiting for further updates from the film to come out, and in a recent development, the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office for a meeting. This is the first time after the announcement, that Ranbir Kapoor has visited the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to put a strong dedication to his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial and together they're set to weave the magic on-screen. 

