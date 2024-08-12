Ranbir Kapoor Was The First Choice For Raanjhanaa, Here’s What Went Wrong?

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has rejected several films in his career that could be path-breaking for him and one such film is Raanjhanaa. Yes, the latest film that has been added to RK's rejection list is Raanjhnaa which made South star Dhanush's smashing debut in Bollywood. Aanand L Rai in his latest interview happened to reveal Animal star Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice of Raanjhanaa.

The filmmaker raved about Ranbir Kapoor and said that how he wanted him to play the role that went to Dhanush but that time he wasn't available for dates, " An actor who keeps himself simple and lets himself blend into the crowd, which is a difficult thing, I believe, is Ranbir Kapoor, but he was not available at that time and as we were searching for such an actor, we found Dhanush", he told to Bollywood Hungama.

Indeed Ranbir Kapoor would have done wonders for the role, but today when we talk about Raanjhanaa, Dhanush is the only name that appears in our mind, as he owned Kundan. Dhanush was meant to do Raanjhanaa. Period!

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he is indeed one of the finest actors in Bollywood and despite being a star kid he managed to receive immense love from the audience, his talent speaks. The actor will be seen next in Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. His last release Animal sparked a huge debate as the film was labelled as toxic. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is unaffected by the trolling and mentioned that he will be back with Animal Park and claimed that it will be more violent than Animal.