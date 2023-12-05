New Delhi: Few directors are as adept at igniting controversy as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose career has been laced by it since Arjun Reddy, his first feature film. Reddy Vanga makes headlines almost as much for his remarks as for the films he makes, whether he's openly defending violence in romantic relationships or facing backlash from some online for elevating misogyny and toxic masculinity in him. And ‘Animal’, his most recent film, is hardly an anomaly—it has sparked contentious comments on social media. As a matter of fact, it has emerged as one of the most talked-about Bollywood films online this year.

‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, has several scenes that have drawn harsh criticism from certain online communities. Many are arguing vehemently against almost every aspect of the film and calling it "problematic," particularly in regard to how it treats women.

These Five Startling Moments From ‘Animal’ Have Divided Social Media Like Never Before:

1. Ranbir Kapoor Asks Tripti Dimri To Lick His Shoe:

‘Animal’ features a scene that has been dubbed "the most problematic" in which Tripti Dimri's character Zoya Riaz, is asked to lick his shoe as a sign of her love for him by Ranbir Kapoor’s character. The specific scene in question has also been discussed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in his extensive review of ‘Animal’. “The only time I disliked Vijay’s character is when he asks the girl to lick his shoe and I think that’s because of the brilliant casting of that actress which evoked an instant empathy in me the moment I saw her and it only grew with every close up of hers".

2. Young Ranbir Kapoor Enters His Sister’s College With A Gun

Young Ranbir Kapoor enters his sister's college carrying a gun in one of the film's most contentious scenes as a warning to those who have harassed her. One netizen commented on X, saying, "I just watched someone's WhatsApp status of a scene from the movie ‘Animal’. When Ranbir Kapoor entered the classroom brandishing a gun, the entire audience applauded. It is not cause for celebration when a schoolboy brandishes a gun within the classroom. There is a serious problem with people."

I just watched someone's WhatsApp status of a scene of animal movie in theatre.Ranbir Kapoor just walked in with gun in the classroom and the whole theatre was cheering.

A school boy with a gun in the classroom is not something to cheer up for.Something is very wrong with people — Lily (fan account) (@SonarTory1502) December 2, 2023

3. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Pad Change’ Dialogue

In this scene, Rashmika Mandanna's character Geetanjali, who plays Ranbir's character Vijay, gets into a furious fight with him. As the conversation progresses, Vijay becomes enraged with Geetanjali for whining about her period. "You change four pads a month and create drama over it, here I am changing 50 in a day," is heard Ranbir's character saying to Rashmika. Netizens are not fond of this dialogue and are critiquing Reddy Vanga's ‘insensitive’ writing.

4. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘You Have A Big Pelvis’ Dialogue

“You have a big pelvis, you will accommodate healthy babies,” Ranbir Kapoor’s Vijay tells Rashmika’s Geetanjali as he attempts to manipulate her into leaving her fiancé for him. The dialogue has garnered severe criticism online. One user shared: “Forget whatever you knew about toxic masculinity… Ranbir’s pick-up line was you have a big pelvis; you can have healthy babies.”

forget whatever you knew about toxic masculinity



Ranbir's pick up line was you have a big pelvis, you can children healthy babies — Homelander (Bad Manners) (@aham_brahmasmi_) December 1, 2023

5. Ranbir Kapoor Goes Naked

After undergoing heart surgery, Ranbir Kapoor's character Vijay Singh appears completely nude in one of the most talked-about scenes in ‘Animal’. The actor's decision to appear entirely nude on the big screen was deemed "brave" by some, while others believed the scene was needless.

Overall, 'Animal' has become a highly debated Bollywood movie, with social media users expressing strong opinions on its content, especially concerning the portrayal of women and the inclusion of provocative scenes.