New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal has been making headlines since the film was announced. It made fans fall in love on one hand, and on the other, a debate on feminism and misogyny kicked in. The film will release on OTT giant Netflix on January 26th and ahead of it, Animal has landed in legal trouble.

A production house 'Cine 1 Studios Private Limited' has claimed that they are one of the co-producers of the film and that T-Series, the main producer of the blockbuster film has not lived up to the profit-sharing agreement. A case has been filed against the film in the Delhi High Court as reported by Indian Express.

The production house has claimed that various clauses of a 2019 Acquisition Agreement and an amendment agreement signed with T-Series were breached. This has led to Cine 1 filing the case. With the court case, the Cine 1 has demanded a stay on Animal's OTT release. According to a PTI report, Cine1 has also claimed that they had a 35 percent profit share and were entitled to 35 percent intellectual property rights from Animal but according to their advocate Sandeep Sethi, Cine 1 received no information about the film's revenues from box office sales and the digital and satellite rights of the film. He further added that the production house "has not been paid even a single penny."

However, T-Series’ lawyer, senior advocate Amit Siba, argued that Cine1 has ‘no investment in the film.’ The lawyer added that T-Series paid Rs 2.6 crore to Cine1 and accused them of concealing ‘this critical and material information from this court.” When Justice Sanjeev Narula asked Cine1’s lawyer about the alleged payment, the lawyer confessed he was not aware of it because the document wasn’t brought to his notice. “The lawyer said he will take his client’s instructions and apprise the court,” the PTI report stated.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.