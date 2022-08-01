NEW DELHI: The Karan Malhotra-directed Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor was released a week ago. However, the much-talked about and immensely promoted film failed to impress both critics as well as the Box Office. As per the trade pundits, the film has emerged as a complete washout at the ticket windows. In fact, the period dacoit-drama is struggling to touch even the Rs 50 crore-mark. This has left the makers shocked as the film is made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore.

'Shamshera' saw an opening of Rs 10.25 crore and collected Rs 40.45 crore at the end of its first week, which is quite shocking. Ranbir Kapoor returned to the big screen after his 2018 hit film 'Sanju' and makers had high hopes that 'Shamshera' would be a blockbuster. However, the film miserably failed to create the impact of 'KGF: Chapter 2' in its home ground.

It is to be noted that 'Shamshera' is Ranbir Kapoor's seventh flop film. The other six flop films in his career are 'Saawariya', 'Besharam', 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Roy', 'Tamasha', and 'Bombay Velvet'.

With new films being released in theatres, the numbers of 'Shamshera' are constantly going down. Kiccha Sudeep-Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Vikrant Rona' is close to touching the Rs 100 crore mark whereas Mohit Suri's directorial 'Ek Villain Returns' starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria has so far collected Rs 23 crore on the Box Office.

Last week, as the film couldn't perform well in cinemas and amid a lot of backlashes and trolling, Sanjay Dutt came to the fore and extended support to the film and director Karan Malhotra as the film failed to meet people's expectations.

"Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, the laughs we had, the hardships we went through," wrote Sanjay in a long note he posted on Twitter.

Sanjay addressed all the hatred directed toward Ranbir Kapoor also. Here's what he wrote, "It's a movie made up of blood, sweat, and tears. It`s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for the audience to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in."

He added, "It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment to it transcend the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that`s being said." He also expressed gratitude towards Karan Malhotra and said that he`s like family to him.