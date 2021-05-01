हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Randeep Hooda hits evil black mode in new poster of 'Radhe'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda revealed his look for the upcoming action film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on his Instagram on Saturday (May 1) and fans were thrilled to see his villainous avatar.

Mumbai: Salman Khan's production house officially launched a new poster of the star's upcoming action-drama 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on Saturday, featuring Randeep Hooda as Rana, the film's antagonist.

The poster shows Randeep Hooda in a black outfit, donning long hair and sunglasses.

 

"Meet Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai's Nemesis, Rana: Evil without mercy #Radhe #EidWithRadhe," said the caption of the image, on the official Instagram page of Salman Khan Films (SKF).

Directed by Prabhu Deva, "Radhe" stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani along with Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

The film is slated to release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid, in theatres and on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.

