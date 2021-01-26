हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rang De Basanti

'Rang De Basanti' turns 15, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra celebrates with special video

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also shared a video of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recording the song Luka chuppi along with composer AR Rahman. The song, narrating the pain of a mother who has lost her son, was penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

&#039;Rang De Basanti&#039; turns 15, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra celebrates with special video
Credit: Instagram/ @rakeyshommehra

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday turned nostalgic as his directorial 'Rang De Basanti' completed 15 years of release.

"RDB has grown more than a film. Even when it was released, it had a huge impact, not just to cinema goers but to the collective consciousness of the nation. The film has remained young and evergreen and I don't know how to describe it but it is a humbling experience to see your work remain relevant. #15YearsOfRDB," Mehra shared on Instagram.

 

In a separate post, he spoke about the soundtrack of the film composed by A R Rahman. "There are some songs you come across in your life that will make you emotional every time you listen to it. Mine happens to be Luka Chuppi. Whats your favourite song from Rang De Basanti's album?" the filmmaker wrote.

 

Mehra also shared a video of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recording the song Luka chuppi along with composer AR Rahman. The song, narrating the pain of a mother who has lost her son, was penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

 

Comments on his posts, netizens responded saying how the film, still relevant in the present time, holds a very special place in all their hearts.

"Sir the whole album and movie has become a part of our lives now. They are going to stay relevant for years to come. Thanks for giving us this gem," commented a user.

"A revolution of its own," shared another user.

"Rang De Basanti is an emotion," expressed another user.

"It is one of the best films of our time sir, thank you for giving us this gem," wrote another user.

Rang De Basanti stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni and Alice Patten in key roles.

 

