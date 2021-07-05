Rang De Basanti was offered to an ‘amused’ Farhan Akhtar, reveals Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhar latest sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is going to release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Videos. However, the duo has earlier worked together for the hit biopic of athlete Milkha Singh titled ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ which released in 2013.

However, their collaboration could have started way back in 2006 when Farhan was offered the critically acclaimed 2006 film ‘Rang De Basanti’by Mehra.

“He was truly amused because he had just made 'Dil Chahta Hai' and was finishing 'Lakshya'. I told him I wanted him to act in my film and he could not believe it at that point of time,” reveals Mehra to PTI.

Farhan Akhtar started his career as a director in 2001 with a path-breaking youth-centric film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. He made his debut as an actor much later in 2008 with Rock On.

“I had offered him the part of Karan, which was the only author backed character in the whole film. Farhan was fascinated. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. He wondered 'What's wrong with this guy who is seeing me act in a film?!’ ” tells Mehra.

The ace director shared that Akhtar loved the script but ‘couldn't see himself acting at that point of time’.

Talking about his latest directorial Toofan, Mehha shares, “It's not just a boxing ring film, not about winning a bout but having a fulfilling journey in your life. Characters emerge when their backs are against the wall, not when the going is good. It's a story of people and relationships..."

Farhan Akhtar is both the actor and a co-producer of the film. His and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment along with Mehra's ROMP Pictures have produced ‘Toofan’.

(With inputs from PTI)