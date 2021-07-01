हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Exclusive: 'Would love to see a film on Kishore Kumar, Guru Dutt and Fearless Nadia some day', says Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar

Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar told Zee News Digital, which actor's biopic he would love to star in next.

Exclusive: &#039;Would love to see a film on Kishore Kumar, Guru Dutt and Fearless Nadia some day&#039;, says Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A powerhouse of talent, actor-director and producer Farhan Akhtar is gearing up to entice his audiences with 'Toofan'. The actioner is helmed by maverick filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The trailer was unveiled a day back and as expected has received a warm reception. 

In a roundtable conference, Farhan Akhtar addressed the media, talking about his upcoming venture Toofan, his prep-up for playing a boxer and much more. When asked, if ever he's offered a biopic on any film personality, who would it be?, the actor told Zee News Digital, "Wow! I have been asked this before and the reason it is difficult to answer is that when you name one or two, it kind of negates the many other people who have incredible stories to be told. But the ones that more often than not spring to me, and again, am not answering this question as an actor but firstly as someone who would love to see these films. I would love to see a story on Kishore Kumar. He is such a part of our lives through his music and songs. Every generation discovers him over and over again. He had a spark in him and there was a madness in him - would be an incredible film."

"Another person whose life would make for great viewing would be Guru Dutt. Incredibly talented, gifted director, who left us too early. And socially so conscious in all his films," he added.

Farhan continued, "When I think about other characters who I don't know much about, but I would love to know their stories, somebody like Fearless Nadia would be amazing. This part German woman who was doing these action movies, what's her story, where did she come from - there are many like that."

"I hope the day does come, it would be an absolute privilege to do a film based on these incredible legends. Let's hope for the best," the Toofan actor said. 

Farhan Akhtar plays a national-level boxer in Toofan. It stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. The film will schedule to release on July 16, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farhan AkhtarToofanToofan trailerFarhan Akhtar moviesAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

I salute doctors for constantly putting their lives at risk to save the nation: Ayushmann Khurrana on National Doctor’s Day

Must Watch

PT6M18S

Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh call Congress MLAs for lunch in Chandigarh for election strategy