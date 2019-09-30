Rani Mukerji impresses as a tough cop in Mardaani 2 teaser- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is back as a tough cop in Mardaani 2. The teaser of the film Mardaani franchise was dropped on Monday.

Dressed in a khaki uniform, Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy barges the screen with her team. She ruthlessly canes an offender as her voiceover plays in the background. She says, "Tu kisi ladki ko haath lagake to dikha, tujhe itna maroongi ki teri twacha se teri umar ka pata nahi chalega."

Watch the teaser here:

#Mardaani2 teaser trailer is here... Stars Rani Mukerji... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 13 Dec 2019 release... #SheWontStop #Mardaani2Teaser: https://t.co/pM4bf9GUPQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

And here's the first look poster of #Mardaani2... Stars Rani Mukerji... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 13 Dec 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/B6KBO2ktPH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

Mardaani starring Rani in the lead touched upon the subject of human trafficking. The crime thriller released back in 2014 and its sequel, 'Mardaani 2' will hit the screens this December 13.

'Mardaani 2' is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj films.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki' in which she played the role of a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The film received critical acclaim and was lauded by the audience as well.