Rani Mukerji strikes a tough look on 'Mardaani 2' new poster

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture 'Mardaani 2'. The actress will be seen in a tough cop look in the thriller drama. The film has been helmed by Gopi Puthran.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster with fans. He wrote: All set for 13 Dec 2019 release... New poster of #Mardaani2... Stars Rani Mukerji... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra.

The trailer Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 2'was unveiled a few days back online and received positive feedback from fans across all platforms. Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot will touch a chord with the viewers and from what we are shown, this promises to be an edgy thriller.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner.

The film will hit the screens on December 13, 2019.