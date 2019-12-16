हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' stays strong at Box Office

Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy sets out in her search to nab down a rapist.

Rani Mukerji&#039;s &#039;Mardaani 2&#039; stays strong at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Rani Mukerji's latest release 'Mardaani 2' has hit the right boxes at the ticket counters. Masses have given it a bit thumbs up and critics have hailed the performances as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections with fans. He wrote: #Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. #India biz.

Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touches a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner.

The film hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

 

 

Tags:
Rani MukerjiMardaani 2mardaani 2 box office collections
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi sizzles in new 'Street Dancer 3D' poster – See inside

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 16th December 2019