Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' stays strong at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Rani Mukerji's latest release 'Mardaani 2' has hit the right boxes at the ticket counters. Masses have given it a bit thumbs up and critics have hailed the performances as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections with fans. He wrote: #Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. #India biz.

Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touches a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner.

The film hit the screens on December 13, 2019.