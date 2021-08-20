हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, Alia start shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have commenced shooting for the first schedule of their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', directed by Karan Johar.

Ranveer, Alia start shooting for &#039;Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have commenced shooting for the first schedule of their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', directed by Karan Johar.

Ranveer on Friday morning posted a video on Instagram. The clip features some behind-the-scenes of the shoot, script reading sessions and the location set up.

The video begins with Karan saying: "Rocky aur rani bilkul taiyyar hai. Chaliye karte hai unke prem kahaani ki shuruat. Lights, camera, action."

As the clip ends, 'Schedule one. Shooting begins' is seen written.

Ranveer captioned it: "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani (The unique story of Rocky and Rani has begun. So give us your love and blessings and join us in this journey)."

Alia shared the same video and captioned it: "Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer and Alia, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Other details about the film are still under wraps.
 

