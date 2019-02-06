हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt promote 'Gully Boy' looking their stylish best - See Pics

The team is these days busy promoting the movie on all possible platforms.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt promote &#039;Gully Boy&#039; looking their stylish best - See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The generation next stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in 'Gully Boy' and this is their first outing ever. Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen. 

The team is these days busy promoting the movie on all possible platforms. Ranveer, Alia and Zoya stepped out in their stylish avatars. The lead pair looked stunning and made heads turn while promoting the venture. Alia and Ranveer were recently clicked at Taj Lands End hotel, Mumbai. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ranveer's attire had a tiger motif all over and shows his quirky side! Baba can do and wear anything under the sun. The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. 

The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The movie is high on the buzz word and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch it.

Are you planning to watch Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' next weekend?

 

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, gully boy promotions, Ranveer Singh movies, Zoya Akhtar
