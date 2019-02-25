Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy mints over Rs 118 crore

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest outing Gully Boy became a massive hit at the Box Office. This Zoya Akhtar directorial has maintained its pace despite many new releases. As per the latest report, the film has earned over Rs 118 crores.

Noted film critic and Trade analyst took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#GullyBoy consolidates its position on [second] Sat and Sun... Its biz is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, which should help it cross ₹ 125 cr in next few days... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 118.35 cr. India biz."

#GullyBoybiz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 100.30 cr [Thu release; 8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 18.05 cr

Total: ₹ 118.35 cr

India biz.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The movie will again gain big from the extended weekend, as it released on a Thursday. Also, there is a strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media which will push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.