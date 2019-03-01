Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy continues its glorious run at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy has been making the right kind of noise ever since it has hit the screens. The film continues to be a favourite amongst the cinegoers even after two weeks. As per the latest report, the film has raked in over Rs 127 crores.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#GullyBoy biz is clearly divided... Rock-steady at premium multiplexes/metros... Disappointing in mass belt/single screens... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr, Wed 2.10 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 127.10 cr. India biz. HIT."

#GullyBoy biz is clearly divided... Rock-steady at premium multiplexes/metros... Disappointing in mass belt/single screens... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr, Wed 2.10 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 127.10 cr. India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

Here's the detailed report:

#GullyBoy biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 100.30 cr [8 dy]. #ValentineDay [₹ 19.40 cr] was 19.34% of *extended* Week 1 total.

Week 2: ₹ 26.80 cr

Total: ₹ 127.10 cr

#GullyBoy benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 8

₹ 125 cr: Day 14

India biz.

Gully Boy' presents the Alia and Ranveer in a never-seen-before avatar.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz are seen in pivotal roles

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has earned Rs 118.35 crore in its second weekend.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.