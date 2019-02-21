Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' inches close to Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi: The tale of a street rapper from Mumbai, 'Gully Boy' has been lauded by audience and critics alike. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the garb of a rapper while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest. 'Gully Boy' was one of the most-awaited releases of this year and has emerged a huge success. Even Hollywood actor Will Smith lauded Ranveer and the film.

Within a week of its release, the film has inched close to the Rs 100 crore mark!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “#GullyBoy dips on Day 7... Metros strong, mass circuits weak... Will touch ₹ cr on Day 8... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.20 cr. India biz.”

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills. Alia, too, has been lauded for her performance.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.