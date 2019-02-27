Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' maintains steady run; crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has emerged to be a blockbuster as the film maintains its steady run inspite of new releases. The film, that got a great start at box office by minting Rs 18 crore on day one. It has received rave reviews and people can't stop humming ' Apna Time Aayega' which has turned into some sort of youth anthem.

Alia and Ranveer have been widely appreciated for their performances and the latter has even turned a rapper for the venture.

Two weeks after its release, 'Gully Boy' has minted over Rs 123 crore domestically and has crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “#GullyBoy is steady at premium multiplexes/select metros... Will cross ₹ 125 cr today [Wed]... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 123.10 cr. India biz... Crosses ₹ 200 cr *worldwide* [Gross BOC]... HIT, due to the moderate costs.”

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

It hit the screens on February 14, 2019.