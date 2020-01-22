हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
'83

Ranveer Singh presents Dhairya Karwa as 'flamboyant all-rounder' Ravi Shastri in '83 new poster

In the poster, Dhairya Karwa, who plays Ravi Shastri in '83, has been pictured bowling with full force.

Ranveer Singh presents Dhairya Karwa as &#039;flamboyant all-rounder&#039; Ravi Shastri in &#039;83 new poster
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday introduced the 12th player of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad by sharing the character poster featuring actor Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, the current coach of the Indian cricket team. 

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old actor addressed Shastri as the 'flamboyant all-rounder'. He presented the poster with the caption that said, "BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! The youngest gun amongst the Devils... Presenting Dhairya Karwa as the flamboyant all-rounder Ravi Shastri."

In the poster, Dhairya, who earlier starred in Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', has been pictured bowling with full force. 

Take a look:

For over a week now, Ranveer and team '83 have been sharing the character posters of the actors who are part of the film. '83 stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev. His co-stars are Hardy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and Sahil Khattar.

Deepika Padukone too plays a pivotal role in the sports drama. She stars opposite Ranveer as Kapil Dev's wife Romi. 

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is slated to release on April 10.

Tags:
'83Ranveer SinghRavi Shastridhairya karwa'83 the film
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' shatters box office, quickly races towards 200 crore club

Must Watch

PT13M27S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 22, 2020