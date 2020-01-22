Ranveer Singh presents Dhairya Karwa as 'flamboyant all-rounder' Ravi Shastri in '83 new poster

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday introduced the 12th player of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad by sharing the character poster featuring actor Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, the current coach of the Indian cricket team.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old actor addressed Shastri as the 'flamboyant all-rounder'. He presented the poster with the caption that said, "BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! The youngest gun amongst the Devils... Presenting Dhairya Karwa as the flamboyant all-rounder Ravi Shastri."

In the poster, Dhairya, who earlier starred in Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', has been pictured bowling with full force.

For over a week now, Ranveer and team '83 have been sharing the character posters of the actors who are part of the film. '83 stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev. His co-stars are Hardy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and Sahil Khattar.

Deepika Padukone too plays a pivotal role in the sports drama. She stars opposite Ranveer as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is slated to release on April 10.