Sara Ali Khan

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan dance together on ‘Chaka Chak’ in Delhi - Watch video

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan dance together on ‘Chaka Chak’ in Delhi - Watch video

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' in Delhi, was seen shaking a leg with Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh, from the film's hit track 'Chaka chak' sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Ranveer is currently in the capital busy shooting 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' opposite Alia Bhatt. Sara posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where she and her 'Simmba' co-star gave an impromptu performance on the track.

In the clip, Ranveer looked sharp dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans paired with a jacket and boots, while Sara looked stunning in a green Benarasi suit set.

The two are seen dancing to the number in a garden. While Sara aces her steps from the song, Ranveer hilariously improvises with a little salsa and some impromptu dance.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the video, "Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh Proving yet again why he's King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You're (gold medal emoji)."

'Atrangi Re' also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L. Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

