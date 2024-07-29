Ranveer Singh Sets Social Media Ablaze With Announcement Of Next Project

New Delhi: Directed by the esteemed Aditya Dhar, the announcement has sparked a frenzy of enthusiasm among fans and celebrities alike, dominating social media platforms and garnering heartfelt messages and ecstatic reactions.

Singh's devoted fan base has been quick to express their pride and admiration, flooding his Instagram post with comments such as "I am so proud of you, thank you for dedicating this film to us an absolute hit I love you and I know this will be" and "you are phenomenal ranveer , I've always been supportive and ik you are going to eat this too".

A fan also expressed, "So so so Happyy for you my King waiting for so long you gonna kill it for sure all my love & best wishes to you my king"

Industry insiders have also joined in, with director Siddharth Anand exclaiming "Ranveer, this is too exciting man!!!!" and actor Arjun Kapoor simply stating "Jeh-Baat !!!" Anip Patel- a well known entrepreneur said, "Whatever movie this is. I'm in - first day first show."

The announcement has solidified Singh's position as a powerhouse of talent and energy, with fans eagerly awaiting his next big-screen appearance. In addition to this project, Singh has a promising lineup of films in the pipeline, including 'Don 3' and 'Singham Again'.

Ranveer had dedicated this announcement to his fans solidifying how Ranveer Singh most highly anticipated releases of the year. As the news continues to spread like wildfire, fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly waiting to witness the magic that Singh will bring to the silver screen.