Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of Cirkus, Arjun Kapoor reacts

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shetty`s 'Cirkus' shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the film set. The video starts with the 'Padmaavat' actor introducing Rohit as one of the most serious car stunt directors of the country.

Ranveer posted a clip of Rohit zooming around in a toy car on the set of 'Cirkus'. In the end, when the filmmaker realises that Ranveer filming him driving the toy car, he quips, "Abbe tu shoot kar raha hai? (are you shooting this)." The video doesn't feature Ranveer but he seems to be laughing his heart out behind the camera. The actor shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, "Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty."

In the video, we get to see a shiny, antique Jaguar XK120 with Ranveer's camera then focusing on Rohit. The camera suddenly pulls back and the director can be seen riding the same shiny, antique car but in the size of a toy car. The post had his fans and followers in splits.

Arjun Kapoor commented, "Baba just to see this I think I need to make another entry into the cirkus," followed by a laughing emoji. Whereas, co-star Pooja wrote, "Bwahahahahahaha... damnnnn, I'm missing all this!"

Ranveer and Rohit are currently working on their upcoming film 'Cirkus'. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors', also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others. According to reports, the film will see Ranveer in double role.

It is expected to hit theatres this year.