Ranveer Singh shares post after wrapping up Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', says 'mass-ter filmmaker ke mass-ter plans'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Wednesday said he has completed the shoot for filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming feature 'Cirkus'. The 37-year-old actor announced the family entertainer's filming wrap on his Instagram page.

"Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! (Shoot over, planning for promotions begin) Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans! Buahahahaha! #RohitShetty @varunsharma90 #CirkusThisChristmas," he wrote alongside a picture of him with Shetty and co-actor Varun Sharma from the sets.

Here is the post shared by the actor on his Instagram page:

Singh is collaborating with Shetty for the third time after blockbusters 'Simmba' (2018) and last year's 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

'Cirkus' also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.