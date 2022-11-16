topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh shares post after wrapping up Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', says 'mass-ter filmmaker ke mass-ter plans'

Ranveer Singh is collaborating with Shetty for the third time after blockbusters 'Simmba' (2018) and last year's 'Sooryavanshi'. 

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 08:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Ranveer Singh wraps up the shooting of 'Cirkus'
  • The film is being helmed by director Rohit Shetty

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh shares post after wrapping up Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', says 'mass-ter filmmaker ke mass-ter plans'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Wednesday said he has completed the shoot for filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming feature 'Cirkus'. The 37-year-old actor announced the family entertainer's filming wrap on his Instagram page.

"Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! (Shoot over, planning for promotions begin) Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans! Buahahahaha! #RohitShetty @varunsharma90 #CirkusThisChristmas," he wrote alongside a picture of him with Shetty and co-actor Varun Sharma from the sets.

Here is the post shared by the actor on his Instagram page:

Singh is collaborating with Shetty for the third time after blockbusters 'Simmba' (2018) and last year's 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

'Cirkus' also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.

Live Tv

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh new movieCirkusRohit ShettySimmbaVarun Sharma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final