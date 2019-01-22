हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh spotted rapping with his fans on 'Mere Gully Mein' outside dubbing studio — Pics inside

The actor was heading to a dubbing studio when he took some time out for his fans.

Ranveer Singh spotted rapping with his fans on &#039;Mere Gully Mein&#039; outside dubbing studio — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of energy actor, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his latest flick 'Gully Boy' and the fans can't stop gushing over his new avatar as a rap star. The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and promises to be a blockbuster ride.

Only recently, the makers unveiled a song 'Mere Gully Mein' from the film, which has gone to become the latest party anthem of youth. While the song has been composed by DIVINE and Naezy, it has been sung by Ranveer Singh.

In the meantime, Ranver was captured outside a popular dubbing studio in Mumbai. And the actor, who is known to happily pose for the cameras, made sure to indulge in some rap session with his fans who were eagerly waiting outside to catch a glimpse of him.

The actor rapped to the recent release song 'Mere Gully Mein' from 'Gully Boy' with immense passion and enthusiasm. Take a look at his pictures below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few days back, 'Gully Boy' trailer was released and it was packed with some brilliant scenes where you will be moved by the fineness of the craft displayed by the lead actors. Even the supporting cast has contributed to taking the scene to another level.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

Ranveer SinghGully BoyRanveer Singh Gully BoyAlia Bhatt
