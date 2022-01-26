Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ becomes highest-grossing Indian film overseas of 2021, earns THIS much at global Box Office!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83’ has created history at the global Box Office – becomes highest-grossing Indian film overseas of 2021.

The inspiring sports drama starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone that was released on December 24, 2021, completed one successful month and is still running in cinema halls, worldwide!

The magnum opus helmed by the ace filmmaker has created history at the global box office by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film overseas of 2021, thereby raking in Rs 62.54 crore gross in 31 days.

On this achievement, Kabir Khan said, "The kind of love and appreciation that the movie has received from the people across the globe is truly heart-warming and flattering. Wherever there are no Covid-19 related restrictions and theatres functioning properly with full seating capacity, the film has performed brilliantly in those markets. And that’s a sheer indication of the fact that the film has been hugely appreciated by the audience, worldwide."

Touted to be the greatest sports victory ever told, ‘83’ fought like the Indian cricket team (of 1983) against all odds including the global pandemic and its restrictions.

Despite major obstacles including night curfew, 50% seats occupancy and closure of single screens and multiplexes across select major centers, ‘83’ has successfully managed to hit the ball out of the park by raking in impressive numbers at the global box office. As rightly mentioned by the movie team ‘83’ is not just the gloriously reviewed film of Indian cinema, it’s an emotion that has resonated with movie buffs across the globe!