हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabir Khan

Ranveer Singh's sports-drama '83' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic Box Office

The film chronicled India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s sports-drama &#039;83&#039; crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic Box Office

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83" has touched the Rs 100 cr mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Monday.

Seventeen days since its release, the all-India collections of the Ranveer Singh-headlined film now stands at Rs 100.56 cr. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24.

Reliance Entertainment, one of the production houses behind "83", shared the news on its official Twitter account. "India scores a century!" read the caption of the poster.

"83" was dubbed as an underperformer by trade analysts as the multistarrer failed to maintain the momentum of the Hindi film box office following the mammoth success of Akshay Kumar's 2021 Diwali release "Sooryavanshi" - the only Bollywood blockbuster of last year.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Khan had defended the film's collection by calling "83" a "victim of the pandemic" and said the movie put up a show despite battling COVID-19 restrictions like closure of cinema halls in certain states and theatrical occupancy cap in key territories.

The film chronicled India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kabir KhanRanveer Singh8383 film83 Box Office collectionsKabir Khan news
Next
Story

Kabir Khan says 'Salman Khan doesn't protocols of formal announcements', denies 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Bollywood Breaking: Who raises question on Ranveer's married life?