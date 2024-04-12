Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA 2

Raw, Real, And clutter-breaking, Here Comes The Trailer Of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

As the film draws near to its release, the makers are here with the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and it opens up to the world of dark digital delicious dogma, which is relevant to today's youth and realities!  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Raw, Real, And clutter-breaking, Here Comes The Trailer Of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: If we look at some of the most talked-about films of this year, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is indeed the pioneers ahead of the list. While the posters and videos of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gave a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet, the character introductions and the songs further set the perfect tone for a gripping and shocking story on its way. Now, as the film draws near to its release, the makers are here with the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and it opens up to the world of dark digital delicious dogma, which is relevant to today's youth and realities! 

The trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is out, and undoubtedly it's more than what we have ever expected! Fondly drenched in its core theme of the internet world, the trailer opens up with flooding social media icons all over the screen, giving a glance at today's prevailing digital world. Unapologetic about its approach, it's fiery in its narrative. Moving ahead, the raw and real world that the film consists of; starts to unfold, bringing an enhanced look at a bold generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming in an insatiable addiction called social media.

It's worth saying that director Dibakar Banerjee has brought clutter-breaking realities of the digital world in a nutshell in the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The ensemble's new cast of Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh truly make it worth watching. Now, as the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is finally here, all eyes are on April 19, 2024, to embark on a journey into the digital world explored like never before on the big screen. 

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?