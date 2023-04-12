Remembering Satish Kaushik On His Birth Anniversary: A Look At His Most Iconic Roles

Mumbai: Late actor and director, Satish Kaushik`s contributions to the Indian film industry were unparalleled. He was not just a gifted actor, but also a talented writer, director, and producer. His remarkable versatility and charisma captivated audiences across generations, and he had a unique ability to infuse humour and warmth into every role he played. Ahead of the late actor`s birth anniversary on April 13, let`s revisit some of his most memorable on-screen roles.

1. Calendar - `Mr India`Satish was seen in a supporting role in the sci-fi action film `Mr India` alongside Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. And Calendar remains the most memorable character of his career. "Calendar Khana Do" evokes memories for people who grew up in the 1990s. He received a lot of appreciation for his portrayal in the film.

2. Mutthu Swami - `Sajan Chale Sasural`The romantic comedy film helmed by David Dhawan starred Govinda, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. Satish portrayed the role of Mutthu Swami, a South Indian table player and his amazing chemistry with Govinda`s character Shayamsunder made this film a laughter riot.

3. Mama - `Mr & Mrs Khiladi`Akshay Kumar and Satish`s cute chemistry in the romantic comedy film `Mr & Mrs Khiladi` received a huge amount of love from the audience. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also starred Juhi Chawla, Kader Khan and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

4. Pappu Pager - `Deewana Mastana`Satish Kaushik`s performance as Pappu Pager in the David Dhawan film `Deewana Mastana` became one of his most memorable roles in 90s movies. The film was written by Anees Bazmee of `Welcome `and `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` fame which starred Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla.

5. Ashok Namboodiripad - `Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron`Kundan Shah`s award-winning film was a social satire on the country`s bureaucracy, politics, and media. Satish played the character of Ashok Namboodiripad, an assistant to a corrupt contractor. This black comedy film went on to attain cult status because of its plot. Satish was also a co-writer of the film.

Satish Kaushik passed ways on March 8 after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest in the national capital. Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish was always passionate about the Arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.His legacy will live on through the movies he made, the characters he played, and the lives he touched. Satish Kaushik will always be remembered as a true gem of the Indian film industry, and his memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his fans and admirers.