topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

REVEALED! John Abraham plays Shah Rukh Khan's arch-rival Jim in Pathaan

Pathaan Release Date: Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he will present John in a super slick avatar in Pathaan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

REVEALED! John Abraham plays Shah Rukh Khan's arch-rival Jim in Pathaan

New Delhi: Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest-ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. 

The makers are constantly dropping breadcrumbs to the fans and audiences so that they are constantly discovering new information about this most anticipated film in recent times. It looks like YRF released the jukebox of Pathaan on Friday and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan’s arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim! 

Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he will present John in a super slick avatar in Pathaan. He said, “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John!”

YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

Live Tv

PathaanPathaan newsJohn AbrahamShah Rukh KhanSRK newsPathaan release dateDeepika PadukonePathaan controversy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar