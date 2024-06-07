New Delhi: Hombale Films, one of the country's top production houses, made waves with the release of' 'Kantara' in 2022. The film, which told the compelling story of Panjurli Daiva, featured Rishab Shetty in a remarkably impressive role.

Rishab's phenomenal performance made audiences see him as a Daiva, a role he played with deep devotion. Despite this, Rishab remains humble about the recognition and insists he is just an actor.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Rishab Shetty discussed the audience reactions he receives due to his role as Daiva in Kantara. He said, 'I really don't know how to react to all this. It's been close to two years since Kantara was released.'

"At events, many people come and fall at my feet, treating me with immense reverence. I'm at a loss for words when this happens. I'm not some divine entity; I am just an actor. What you saw in Kantara was the character I played, not me. I owe it to the daivas and the people for their love, but please treat me as an artist. Let the reverence be for the gods!" Rishab Shetty added

The actor also provided an update on the progress of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and said, 'A team of 600 people has been working non-stop for four months in my hometown in Keradi to put up sets for Kantara Chapter 1. I've not had a single moment to rest, but no complaints!'

He further said, 'Considering the kind of expectations audiences have from Kantara Chapter 1, we decided that they must have a fully loaded visual treat. So in portions that VFX is required, we wanted to enlist the best, so the studio that worked on films like Lion King and The Chronicles of Narnia are on board and the work has been split up and going on briskly across the world including the US, UK and Bengaluru.'

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting slate of upcoming releases, including Kantara: Chapter 1 and Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam.