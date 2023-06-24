Dharma Productions Releases Stunning Stills From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has constantly been making headlines ever since the teaser was released. This film will mark the comeback of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016. Daily fans are getting to see small glimpses of either the film or the actors. To make things more exciting, some new stills from the movie have been released.



The pics



The official Instagram page of Dharma Productions shared some stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where we can see the main actors — Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. And not to forget the still in which we can see some romantic pics of the lead pair.



The caption read, “Tease-ing' you with some exclusive #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani images. Keep the love coming!”



Recently, Dharmendra shared an adorable pic with Alia from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, making fans go aww.



Fans react



As these pics went viral, Karan Johar fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement.



“Ranveer u r amazing,” a comment read.



Another comment said, “Respect and love for Legend Dharamji.”



Another user said, “Song release karo plzz (release the song please).”



These comments are proof that how desperately people are waiting for this movie.



About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani



Apart from, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, the cast includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee and others. The film is set to release on July 28.



About Karan Johar



Karan Johar has presented the audience with a number of iconic movies, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name is Khan among others. Apart from films, he has also showcased his skills as a host with the talk show, Koffee with Karan. The show has consistently grabbed headlines whenever a new season has been aired.

