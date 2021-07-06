Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar announces his next film with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt - Watch promo!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is returning to direction after 5 years with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Karan announced the name and cast of his film today (June 6), on actor Ranveer Singh’s 36th birthday.

Ranveer and Alia also took to their social media accounts to share the news with their fans.

“A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022,” shared Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle along with the promo of the upcoming film.

The rest of the cast of the film will be revealed at 2pm today, shared Karan Johar. “Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey! Meet the rest of the parivaar today at 2pm,” wrote the filmmaker on his Instagram.

Karan’s last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai starrer love story ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.