Ranveer Singh

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Check out his heartwarming photos with wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh has admitted to falling in love at first-sight with Deepika and has called her ‘perfect’, ‘my wife’ among various other sweet things.

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Check out his heartwarming photos with wife Deepika Padukone
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh turns 36 years old on Tuesday (July 6). The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2010 opposite Anushka Sharma in Yash Raj Films Band Baaja Baaraat. Since then, there has been no looking back. The actor has won both critical acclaim and audiences' love for his acting prowess.

His personal life is also always the talk of the town. Whether it be his unmatchable energy levels, to his whacky sartorial choices to his ending love for his ladylove and actress Deepika Padukone.

The actor has admitted to falling in love at first-sight with Deepika and has called her ‘perfect’, ‘my wife’ among various other sweet things.

The duo are now one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018, after five years of dating each other.

Check out some of their most adorable photos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan’s 83, Divyang Thakkar’s  Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

