Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Full HD Movie Leaked Online On Torrent Sites, Tamilrockers

New Delhi: Director Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) released worldwide today and fans can't keep calm. Many watched the first-day first-show to witness the maverick filmmaker's magic on-screen one more time. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with a classic ensemble star cast with the likes of legends Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. However, early reports suggest the RARKPK has been hit by piracy already.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Leaked Online?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer and Alia marks their second collaboration together on the reel after the superhit Gully Boy by Zoya Akhtar. According to a report in Filmibeat, the movie has been leaked online in Full HD version. Piracy is a menace, Bollywood is battling for many years and it continues to hamper the business of movies largely.



A few hours into the massive theatrical release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and on the same day, reports of it being leaked for free download on notorious sites like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, 123movies, Telegram and others are making buzz online.

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)