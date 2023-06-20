Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser Looks ‘Awesome’, Fans Declare Online

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s teaser, Karan Johar's most-awaited film, was released on Tuesday. The film has already garnered a lot of attention as it stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Known for delivering blockbuster family dramas like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this Karan Johar's film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, among others. As soon as Dharma Productions released the teaser of the film, it went viral and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Many fans came forward and expressed their opinion on the teaser of Ranveer-Alia's film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: What Fans Have To Say

A user wrote, “It's a proper Dharma Movie Looks awesome”.

Another added, “Arijit Singh and Dharma Productions are always chartbuster duo”.

“Every movie is incomplete without Arijit Singh's song” declared a few on social media.

This person spoke on everyone’s behalf when he said that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser “looks absolutely amazing.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser also received some negative comments.

A person said, “Is teaser mein Ranveer Singh ke alawa sab accha lag raha hai...”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is believed to be a romantic comedy and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu and Kashmir, and is slated to arrive in theatres on July 28, 2023. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha, Bharati Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aamir Bashir, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog among others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

The teaser of the film was unveiled by 'Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. While it does not reveal much about the storyline, it gives a glimpse of romance, drama, emotions and songs made on a grand scale. Fans are excited as they will be witnessing KJo's forte of showcasing traditional dancers, huge mansions and colourful sets.

About Karan Johar

Karan Johar is a filmmaker who has given the country the best love stories like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, etc. The year 2023 also marks his 25th year as a filmmaker.