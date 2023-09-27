'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' To 'Friday Night Plan' - Family Dramas You Can Binge This Week

New Delhi: If you've been captivated by the heartwarming and relatable world of "The Great Indian Family," starring Vicky Kaushal as a religious Hindu man who discovers his Muslim heritage, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles, we've got some exciting news for you. The realm of Indian family dramas is expanding, and a trove of captivating tales awaits you on various OTT platforms. These family-centric series delve deep into the intricacies, joys, and idiosyncrasies of Indian households, offering a delightful blend of laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments.

From stories of love that transcend cultural boundaries to the uproarious escapades of multi-generational households, we've handpicked a collection of 7 family dramas on OTT that will pull at your heartstrings and keep you firmly glued to your screen.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" is a romantic comedy family drama that's a must-watch on Prime Video. Directed by Karan Johar and featuring the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it's a tale of love, laughter, and family. Rocky, a flamboyant Punjabi, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist, find love in their differences. Faced with family opposition, they hatch a plan to bridge the gap. They decide to spend three months living with each other's families before tying the knot.

Superstar Papa

Dive into the gripping audio series "Superstar Papa" on Pocket FM if you want an exciting family story. Meet Rahul, a recent college grad whose life gets turned upside down when he meets a 4-year-old girl who claims to be his daughter. This touching and captivating tale follows Rahul's journey as he grapples with a big question: Can he embrace her as his own?

Friday Night Plan

Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, "Friday Night Plan," streaming on Netflix bit's a rollercoaster of emotions. The story revolves around two feuding brothers who put their differences aside when their mother goes on a business trip. Their mission? To attend the year's most epic party without her finding out.

Majburi Mein Bandha Ek Rishta

Written by the young and talented Jigyasa, “Majburi Mein Bandha Ek Rishta” is a gripping family-oriented audio series. It revolves around the intricate relationships of Rudra and Anya. Their lives become entangled through an arranged marriage, but Rudra's hesitations create a shaky foundation, made worse by Anya's painful past. Trust, respect, commitment, and shared values become essential for their journey.

Tarla

"Tarla" is a captivating family drama series that follows the journey of a determined woman, Tarla, as she passionately pursues her dreams despite the challenges that come her way. Her ambition to start a cooking business not only sparks drama within her family but also inspires other women to follow their passions. Starring the talented Huma Qureshi, along with Hardik Thakkar and Kukul Tarmaster, this series delves into Tarla's quest for significance in life, juxtaposed with societal pressures to conform to traditional roles.

Gullak Season 3

"Gullak Season 3" on SonyLiv is a heartwarming family drama that paints a vivid picture of the joys, conflicts, dreams, and limitations within a middle-class Indian family. It's a must-watch for its authentic portrayal of relatable family dynamics. The series revolves around a son with big dreams but finds himself navigating the constraints of his modest family life. This clash of aspirations and reality leads to plenty of drama, but it's the enduring love and bonds within the family that strike a perfect balance, offering both laughter and curiosity about what happens next.

Mind The Malhotras

"Mind The Malhotras Season 2" on Prime Video is a must-watch family drama series that's both hilarious and heartfelt. It's a relatable journey of two couples striving to save their marriages after witnessing a friend's divorce. As tensions escalate, the couples embark on a mission to rescue their faltering relationships, leading to uproarious laughter and touching moments. Rishabh's pursuit of wealth through a merger clashes with Shefali's burgeoning career as an online chef and influencer, causing a rift in their family life.