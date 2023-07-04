Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Divided — Check Reactions

The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally here! Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film also marks the filmmaker's return to the director's chair, after almost seven years. While the teaser was dropped a few days ago, leaving netizens eagerly waiting for more, the trailer has now got the internet talking, with divided reactions coming in from the audience. While speaking about the trailer, the Alia-Ranveer starrer has everything from Karan Johar's signature style including grand visuals, colourful vibes, family drama, old-school romance, music, and emotions, among others.

While the lead actors have made a sincere effort, looking stunning together, others including senior actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi have also left an impression.

Karan Johar while sharing the trailer on his social media handles wrote, "The power of love and the power of families - both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead!!!!! In cinemas on 28th July."



As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans widely shared the same on Instagram and Twitter with several reactions.

Netizens divided over Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received mixed reactions from netizens.

One user wrote, "Looks like both alia and ranveer are forcing themselves to act.”

A second user commented, "Going to be a disaster in the box office."

"Chapri Ranveer, stereotypical bong house, trivialised comedic LGBTQIA+ character and disinterested Alia in over the top sets and locations," a third fan wrote while criticising the trailer.

A fourth user commented, "So cringe and annoying trailer. Definitely wont be watching."

On the other hand, a section of fans showered the trailer with a lot of love and praise.

Ranveer as Rocky Randhawa __he is the fun factor _ No one could play Rocky other than him _ #RanveerSingh#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/POSNm99KvB July 4, 2023

ranveer singh as rocky is gonna be so hilarious and chaotic we are not ready ___#RanveerSingh #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/EdrvcdG4Mo — . (@heyyshonaaa) July 4, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani seems like the big scale family drama Hindi Cinema was always known for.



Barring some of the shrill dialogues & throwaway jokes, it really looks like a fun ride!



Finally some context abt Ranveer's background cause he was shining in the trailer _ pic.twitter.com/N3nbEOYZIh — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 4, 2023

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer showcases how Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) fall in love. Even though they are from completely different family backgrounds, the two decide to “switch” and stay with each other's families before getting married to check their compatibility. This is when things take a major turn, resulting in a lot of drama, emotions, and chaos in the families.

The trailer also includes some hilarious moments from the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.