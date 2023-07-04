trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630591
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Divided — Check Reactions

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer has everything from Karan Johar's signature style including grand visuals, colourful vibes, family drama, romance, music, and emotions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was launched earlier.
  • The movie’s trailer has divided reactions from fans.
  • The film will release on July 28.

Trending Photos

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Divided — Check Reactions

The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally here! Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film also marks the filmmaker's return to the director's chair, after almost seven years. While the teaser was dropped a few days ago, leaving netizens eagerly waiting for more, the trailer has now got the internet talking, with divided reactions coming in from the audience. While speaking about the trailer, the Alia-Ranveer starrer has everything from Karan Johar's signature style including grand visuals, colourful vibes, family drama, old-school romance, music, and emotions, among others.

While the lead actors have made a sincere effort, looking stunning together, others including senior actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi have also left an impression.

Karan Johar while sharing the trailer on his social media handles wrote, "The power of love and the power of families - both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead!!!!! In cinemas on 28th July."

cre Trending Stories

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans widely shared the same on Instagram and Twitter with several reactions.

Netizens divided over Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received mixed reactions from netizens.

One user wrote, "Looks like both alia and ranveer are forcing themselves to act.”

A second user commented, "Going to be a disaster in the box office."

"Chapri Ranveer, stereotypical bong house, trivialised comedic LGBTQIA+ character and disinterested Alia in over the top sets and locations," a third fan wrote while criticising the trailer.

A fourth user commented, "So cringe and annoying trailer. Definitely wont be watching."

On the other hand, a section of fans showered the trailer with a lot of love and praise.

Check:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer showcases how Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) fall in love. Even though they are from completely different family backgrounds, the two decide to “switch” and stay with each other's families before getting married to check their compatibility. This is when things take a major turn, resulting in a lot of drama, emotions, and chaos in the families.

The trailer also includes some hilarious moments from the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report