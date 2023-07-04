trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630562
ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Mushy Love Story Is Here - Watch

Hitting the theatres on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's marks Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is releasing on July 28, 2023
  • The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra
  • With this film, Karan Johar returns to direction after seven years

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Mushy Love Story Is Here - Watch

New Delhi: Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' trailer dropped today and it brings Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together along with a stellar supporting cast of veterans including Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The trailer boasts of a vividly coloured love story. In his 25th year as a director, KJo lives up to his promise of astounding the audience with (predictable) razzmatazz.

Opening with a loud thunderous crash scene, Rani (Alia Bhatt) is seen arguing with Rocky (Ranveer Singh). Right after this, we witness Alia ‘checking out’ a muscled Ranveer which then snowballs into a typical KJo-style romance. However, their families aren't that excited about their relationship and that's how we know that it's going to get chaotic.

True to Johar's commitment with the elite, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' features 'Randhawa Mansion' which reminds us of The Raichand Mansion from K3G. While brainstorming about their alliance, the lovebirds then spiral down to only one solution that involves them living with the other partner's families for three months to convince them of their love.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after seven years. The film’s synopsis reads: “In his 25th anniversary year, Karan Johar brings to you - a rollercoaster journey taking you through an epic love story in a new-age era, topped with hearty laughs and posing questions about love, family and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love.”

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is hitting the theatres on July 28, 2023.

